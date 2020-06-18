Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1350: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Vinati Organics

On the huge drop in ATBS prices (higher in FY19 on the exit of key competitor Lubrizol) and on lower demand for IBB (which grew in Q4), Vinati ended FY20 with ~9%/2% drops in revenue/EBITDA. On the greater proportion of high-margin products and lower RM prices, it hit its highest EBITDA margin of 40.2% (37.5% in FY19). Supported by a lower tax rate and higher other income, profit grew 18% in FY20. We expect 25%/18%/15% CAGRs over FY20-22 in revenue/EBITDA/PAT, bolstered by IBB’s healthy performance, the ramp-up of the butyl phenol plant and expanded ATBS capacity.

Outlook

We maintain our TP of `1,350. At this, the stock is valued at a PE of 40.9x FY21e and 31.7x FY22e. On an EV/EBITDA multiple, it is valued at 29.9x FY21e and 23.1x FY22e.







