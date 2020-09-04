172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-vinati-organics-target-of-rs-1206-emkay-global-financial-5798271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1206: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1206 in its research report dated September 04, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Vinati Organics


VO has announced capex of Rs1.5bn to produce four new specialty chemical products for Agrochemicals, Dyes and Plastic additives industries and expand its Para-Tertiary-Butyl Benzoic Acid (PTBBA) capacity. Management expects revenue contribution of Rs2.4bn (1.6x asset t/o) at its peak level. Capex is expected to complete by FY21-end. All four products are directed to the export market as there is no demand in the domestic market. The strategy of introducing new products looks encouraging in the current scenario where VO’s key product ATBS (60% of FY20 revenue) is struggling to find demand. Covid-19 has dented demand for ATBS and resulted in a slower-than-expected ramp-up of the newly-commissioned Butylated Phenol (BP) plant. However, recovery in IBB volume and better growth in IB derivatives should mitigate such bumps.


Outlook


We expect benefits of the ramp-up in BP and incremental revenue from new products to result in a 20% sales CAGR in FY20-23. We raise FY22/23E EPS by 2.7/7.7% on capex plans. We roll forward valuations to Sept’22 with a TP of Rs1,206 (28x Sept’22E EPS) and upgrade to Buy from Hold, with EW in EAP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Vinati Organics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.