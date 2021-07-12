MARKET NEWS

Buy Vinati Organic; target of Rs 2170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Vinati Organic recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2170 in its research report dated july 11, 2021.

July 12, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Vinati Organic


Vinati Organic (VO)’s FY21 Annual Report highlights its ability to adapt to change, while delivering robust results during the year. Despite these trying times, the company was able to maintain its status as market leader in the ATBS and IBB segments. With the capacity expansion of ATBS, the addition of Butyl Phenols, and ongoing capex for other IB derivatives, the company is confident of delivering growth, along with stronger synergies.



Outlook


We maintain a BUY rating on the stock, with Target Price of INR2,170.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Vinati Organic
first published: Jul 12, 2021 04:50 pm

