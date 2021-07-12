Buy Vinati Organic; target of Rs 2170: Motilal Oswal

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Vinati Organic

Vinati Organic (VO)’s FY21 Annual Report highlights its ability to adapt to change, while delivering robust results during the year. Despite these trying times, the company was able to maintain its status as market leader in the ATBS and IBB segments. With the capacity expansion of ATBS, the addition of Butyl Phenols, and ongoing capex for other IB derivatives, the company is confident of delivering growth, along with stronger synergies.



Outlook

We maintain a BUY rating on the stock, with Target Price of INR2,170.



