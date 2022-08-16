Buy Vesuvius India; target of Rs 1430: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Vesuvius India

Vesuvius India (VIL) is a subsidiary of the Vesuvius Group, UK. It is a leading metal flow engineering company. The company supplies high performance refractory material to the steel industry and other process industries used for lining vessels such as blast furnaces, ladles and tundishes to enable them to withstand high temperatures and/or corrosive attack. Shaped refractories account for ~37% of revenue in CY21 followed by unshaped refractories (~41%) and services (~ 22%) • It holds ~11% market share in the Indian refractories industry.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value VIL at Rs 1430 i.e. 25x on CY23E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Vesuvius India - 140822 - ic