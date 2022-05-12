English
    Buy Vesuvius India; target of Rs 1290: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Vesuvius India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1290 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Vesuvius India


    Vesuvius India (VIL) is a subsidiary of the Vesuvius Group, UK. It is a leading metal flow engineering company. The company supplies high performance refractory material to the steel industry and other process industries used for lining vessels such as blast furnaces, ladles and tundishes to enable them to withstand high temperatures and/or corrosive attack. Shaped refractories account for ~37% of revenue in CY21 followed by unshaped refractories (~41%) and services (~ 22%) • It holds ~11% market share in the Indian refractories industry.


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value VIL at Rs 1290 i.e. 25x on CY23E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vesuvius India
    first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
