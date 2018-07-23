App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vedanta with a target Rs 219, says Sameet Chavan

It offers a low-risk trade and thus, we recommend for a near-term target of Rs.219. However, the stop loss of Rs.198 should be followed on a closing basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sameet Chavan

Angel Broking

The entire metal pack remained in extreme distress over the last five months. We went with our contradictory bearish stance on this sector towards the fag end of the January when it was making multi-year highs.

Now, after a massive correction, we again want to have a slightly contradictory approach, as we expect limited downside from here on. At present, we are closely tracking ‘Vedanta’ which we believe is due for a decent relief move in the midst of some negativity.

Technically speaking, the stock prices have reached May 2017 lows and we are seeing a positive divergence in ‘RSI-Smoothened’ on the weekly chart.

Hence, we will not be surprised to see a decent bounce back in this stock. More importantly, it offers a low-risk trade and thus, we recommend for a near-term target of Rs.219. However, the stop loss of Rs.198 should be followed on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 12:25 pm

