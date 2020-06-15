Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 127: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Vedanta

Vedanta reported strong performance, driven by Aluminum and Zinc division. However, weakness in the oil & gas and power business dented an otherwise strong quarter amid concerns about Covid-19. Aluminum business continued uninterrupted during lockdown. Aggressive impairment of Rs159bn in the oil & gas business due to the slump in Brent forecasts (Rs52-60bn) and exploration related write-offs was undertaken, which we believe can be partly reversed in future. Management also wrote off Rs12.25bn in other divisions. While the company has deferred its guidance for FY21 due to business uncertainties, we believe that from current levels, the operational performance of the company will improve from here onward and the trough is behind us.

Outlook

We revise FY21/22/23 EBITDA -5%/4%/3% and reduce net debt by 9%/8%/13% due to lower capex and better commodities outlook. With recovery in major commodities since April, we expect earnings to improve. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs127 (Rs112 earlier) with OW in EAP.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.