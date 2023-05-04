English
    Buy Vedant Fashions; target of Rs 1435: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Vedant Fashions recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1435 in its research report dated May 02, 2023.

    May 04, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
    Vedant Fashions (VFL) reported a healthy quarter, with revenue/PAT growth of 15%/23% (13% beat) led by steady 11% growth in store additions and cost optimization (including a reduction in director remuneration). Growth of 21% in sales to customers and SSSG of 14% in 4QFY23 (~7% revenue growth for 2HFY23) are positive factors after a 3% decline in customer sales witnessed in 3QFY23 as wedding dates shifted to 4QFY23.

    A consistent 15% CAGR in footprint addition over FY23-25 and 5% SSSG should translate into consolidated revenue/EBITDA CAGRs of 20%/21%. Positive commentary on emerging brands (Mohey and Twamev) and plans to launch 8-10 independent stores offer an upward bias. We retain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,435.

    first published: May 4, 2023 01:39 pm