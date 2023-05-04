Buy Vedant Fashions; target of Rs 1435: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Vedant Fashions

Vedant Fashions (VFL) reported a healthy quarter, with revenue/PAT growth of 15%/23% (13% beat) led by steady 11% growth in store additions and cost optimization (including a reduction in director remuneration). Growth of 21% in sales to customers and SSSG of 14% in 4QFY23 (~7% revenue growth for 2HFY23) are positive factors after a 3% decline in customer sales witnessed in 3QFY23 as wedding dates shifted to 4QFY23.

Outlook

A consistent 15% CAGR in footprint addition over FY23-25 and 5% SSSG should translate into consolidated revenue/EBITDA CAGRs of 20%/21%. Positive commentary on emerging brands (Mohey and Twamev) and plans to launch 8-10 independent stores offer an upward bias. We retain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,435.

