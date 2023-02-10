 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Varun Beverages recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

Varun Beverages (VBL) posted robust revenue growth in 4QCY22, fueled by strong volume growth (up 18% YoY) and higher realization (up 9% YoY).  Gross margin improved 90bp YoY, despite the inflationary raw material environment, aided by higher realization and early stocking of key raw materials. Gross margin/unit case grew 10% YoY to INR94.4. EBITDA/unit case improved 26% YoY to INR23.3, supported by operating leverage.

Outlook

We largely maintain our CY23/CY24 earnings estimates and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,550.