Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including India. Some of the PepsiCo brands produced by VBL includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Nimbooz, String, Slice, Tropicana, Aquafina among others. The company has operations in India (except Andhra Pradesh, J&K & Ladakh), Sri-Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia & Zimbabwe.



Outlook

We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY rating. We value the stock at Rs 1300, valuing the business 24x CY23 EV / EBITDA.

