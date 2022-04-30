 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 30, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Varun Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including India. Some of the PepsiCo brands produced by VBL includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Nimbooz, String, Slice, Tropicana, Aquafina among others. The company has operations in India (except Andhra Pradesh, J&K & Ladakh), Sri-Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia & Zimbabwe.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY rating. We value the stock at Rs 1300, valuing the business 24x CY23 EV / EBITDA.

first published: Apr 30, 2022 12:24 pm
