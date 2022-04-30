English
    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Varun Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages


    Varun Beverages is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including India. Some of the PepsiCo brands produced by VBL includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Nimbooz, String, Slice, Tropicana, Aquafina among others. The company has operations in India (except Andhra Pradesh, J&K & Ladakh), Sri-Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia & Zimbabwe.



    Outlook


    We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY rating. We value the stock at Rs 1300, valuing the business 24x CY23 EV / EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 30, 2022 12:24 pm
