    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1230: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Varun Beverages recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1230 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Varun Beverages


    VBL posted robust sales growth, supported by strong (19% YoY) volume growth across geographies and higher (6% YoY) realization. Volume growth was led by the early onset of summer in India, translating into higher demand. Despite higher input cost, operating performance improved significantly due to higher realization and operating leverage. Consequently, EBIDTA/unit-case improved by 17% YoY to INR29.5. Factoring in its 1QCY22 performance, we raise our CY22/CY23 earnings estimate by 7%/6% as the growth trajectory is expected to continue with robust demand from out-of-home consumption and strong support from newly launched products.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,230/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Varun Beverages
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 12:37 pm
