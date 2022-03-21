Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1150: Emkay Global Financial

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Varun Beverages

Our channel checks suggest double-digit volume growth for VBL in Q1CY22, in line with trends in recent quarters. Further, a strong marketing push (refreshed Pepsi - more fizz), portfolio expansion into lemon-based drinks (40% of industry) and continued traction in ‘Sting’ should boost growth; we expect revenue/EBITDA growth of 26/35% in CY22. VBL is better placed to combat inflation through light-weighting of PET bottles by 6-15%, PET stocking ahead of the crude spike and price hike in select SKUs. We trim CY22E EBITDA by ~3% on crude surge but expect ~130bps margin gains on operating leverage. Our analysis of VBL’s CY21 annual report indicates: 1) rising overseas share - Zimbabwe contributed ~30% of PAT; 2) turnaround in Morocco/SL/Zambia; 3) flat debt level despite Rs5.7bn/Rs4.0bn increase in CWIP/RM inventory. VBL aims to cut debt by 40% in CY22.

Outlook

Retain CY23-24 estimates with a positive view, based on VBL’s distribution strength, focus on innovation and overseas margin gains. Retain Buy; TP is Rs1,150 (34x Mar’24E EPS).

