MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1100 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Varun Beverages recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated January 03, 2020.

Broker Research
January 04, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Varun Beverages


Varun Beverages (VBL) is engaged in the manufacture, sale, bottling, and distribution of PepsiCo’s beverages in pre-defined territories in India (27 states and seven Union Territories). Its India operations contributed ~82% to CY19 revenue. The company is also present in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. VBL is PepsiCo's second-largest bottler outside the US and handles over 80% of the cola giant's India business. While its link with PepsiCo provides it with long-term growth sustainability, robust distribution and supply-chain network should improve its market share in newly acquired territories and push volume growth.



Outlook


We estimate 12%/31% revenue/PAT CAGR over CY19-22E, driven by newly acquired territories and stable operating margin. We value the stock at 30x CY22E EPS of INR36.2 to arrive at our target price of INR1,100. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Varun Beverages
first published: Jan 4, 2021 03:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.