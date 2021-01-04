Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1100 : Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages (VBL) is engaged in the manufacture, sale, bottling, and distribution of PepsiCo’s beverages in pre-defined territories in India (27 states and seven Union Territories). Its India operations contributed ~82% to CY19 revenue. The company is also present in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. VBL is PepsiCo's second-largest bottler outside the US and handles over 80% of the cola giant's India business. While its link with PepsiCo provides it with long-term growth sustainability, robust distribution and supply-chain network should improve its market share in newly acquired territories and push volume growth.

Outlook

We estimate 12%/31% revenue/PAT CAGR over CY19-22E, driven by newly acquired territories and stable operating margin. We value the stock at 30x CY22E EPS of INR36.2 to arrive at our target price of INR1,100. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating.

