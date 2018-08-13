Buy Varun Beverage; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverage

Revenues witnessed growth of 26.1% to Rs 2059.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2052.8 crore) led by 21.3% volume growth mainly on the back of some of the territory acquisition in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand last year. The company reported organic volume growth of 12.6% in the India business whereas it reported 9.8% on a consolidated basis during the quarter EBITDA grew 19.6% YoY to Rs 574.9 crore. Operating margins declined 150 bps to 27.9%. Q2 (summer season) is seasonally the best quarter for the company, contributing 45% to revenue. Net profit during the quarter increased 24.9% to Rs 306.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 281.2 crore).

Outlook

We remain positive on VBL as it is continuously looking for newer territories to expand its base in untapped geographies. It remains a proxy play on the soft drink industry in India. We expect revenue and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% and 38.4%, respectively, in CY17-19E with an operating margin of 22% in CY19E. With the comfort of earnings visibility and expected improvement in return ratios, we revise our target price to Rs 860/share.

