App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Varun Beverage; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Varun Beverage has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverage


Revenues witnessed growth of 26.1% to Rs 2059.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2052.8 crore) led by 21.3% volume growth mainly on the back of some of the territory acquisition in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand last year. The company reported organic volume growth of 12.6% in the India business whereas it reported 9.8% on a consolidated basis during the quarter EBITDA grew 19.6% YoY to Rs 574.9 crore. Operating margins declined 150 bps to 27.9%. Q2 (summer season) is seasonally the best quarter for the company, contributing 45% to revenue. Net profit during the quarter increased 24.9% to Rs 306.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 281.2 crore).


Outlook


We remain positive on VBL as it is continuously looking for newer territories to expand its base in untapped geographies. It remains a proxy play on the soft drink industry in India. We expect revenue and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% and 38.4%, respectively, in CY17-19E with an operating margin of 22% in CY19E. With the comfort of earnings visibility and expected improvement in return ratios, we revise our target price to Rs 860/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Varun Beverage

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.