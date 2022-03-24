English
    Buy Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Vardhman Textiles recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated March 24, 2022.

    March 24, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


    Vardhman Textiles (VTL) (earlier known as Mahavir Spinning) is part of the Vardhman Group, a large textile conglomerate with a presence across the textile value chain. Vardhman is among few textile companies that have been able to maintain a debt equity ratio below one despite continuous capacity addition • Healthy cash flows have enabled VTL to reduce debt by ~Rs 152 crore in FY21 (D/E: 0.3x in FY21). We expect D/E ratio to stay at ~0.3x in FY24E.



    Outlook


    We continue to remain structurally positive and maintain BUY rating. We value VTL at Rs 625 i.e. 11x FY24E earnings.

    At 14:27 hrs Vardhman Textiles was quoting at Rs 537.05, up Rs 8.90, or 1.69 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 547.15 and an intraday low of Rs 519.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 27,998 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 7,213 shares, an increase of 288.15 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.76 percent or Rs 14.18 at Rs 528.14.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 576.00 and 52-week low Rs 224.01 on 21 January, 2022 and 23 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 6.76 percent below its 52-week high and 139.74 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 15,513.44 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 02:39 pm
