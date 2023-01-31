English
    Buy Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 440: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Vardhman Textiles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated January 29, 2023.

    January 31, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Vardhman Textiles

    Vardhman Textiles reported a sharp drop in EBITDA for the quarter (down 46% YoY and 32% QoQ) on account of 9% YoY lower sales and gross margin contraction. Gross margin declined to 37% from 52% YoY and 43% QoQ because of the sharp drop in yarn prices along with inventory of high-cost cotton. Consequently, EBITDAM stood at ~7.3% in Q3FY23 vs. 24.2% YoY and 14.6% QoQ. This is the lowest quarterly EBITDAM in the past almost 10 years, barring Q1FY21 (Covid lockdown period).


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY recommendation with Dec-23 TP of Rs440 (from Rs455 earlier), as we believe earnings have bottomed and there are clear signs of improvement with lower cotton price and improving yarn-cotton spread.