English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 345: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Vardhman Textiles recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles

    Vardhman Textiles (VTL) (earlier known as Mahavir Spinning) is part of the Vardhman Group, a large textile conglomerate with a presence across the textile value chain. Vardhman is among few textile companies that have been able to maintain a debt equity ratio below one despite continuous capacity addition • Healthy cash flows have enabled VTL to maintain reasonable debt levels.


    Outlook

    We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY as we believe that the negatives are already priced in. We value VTL at Rs 345 i.e. 8x FY24E earnings.