App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Vardhman Textiles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated February 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Revenues for the quarter grew 5% YoY to Rs 1729 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1699 crore). Revenues from the textile segment grew 5% YoY to Rs 1658 crore while acrylic fibre reported revenue growth of 11% YoY to Rs 96 crore Gross margins for the quarter improved 516 bps YoY to 48.4% (I direct estimate: 50.5%). Subsequently, EBITDA margins improved 400 bps YoY to 17.8% (I-direct estimate: 18.3%). Absolute EBITDA grew 36% YoY to Rs 307 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 310.0 crore). On the segmental front, EBIT margins for the textile segment expanded 710 bps to 18.1% whereas the acrylic segment registered an EBIT loss of Rs 7.5 crore in Q3FY19 compared to profit of Rs 17.41 crore in Q3FY18 Higher other income (up 61% YoY to Rs 60.4 crore) aided PAT growth. Resultant PAT grew 44.4% YoY to Rs 195.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 180.9 crore).


Outlook


We expect the EBITDA margin to be range bound at 17-18% for FY19E, FY20E. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 (PE of 9x FY20 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.