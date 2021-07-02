MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Vardhman Special Steel; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Vardhman Special Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated July 02, 2021.

Broker Research
July 02, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Special Steel


Vardhman Special Steel (VSSL) has recently been granted the environmental clearance (EC) for expansion of capacity at its existing plant in Ludhiana, to up to 280000 tonnes per annum of rolled production. The company applied for the said approval in CY19. With this approval, the path for enhancement of capacity has been cleared. To begin with, the current rolling capacity of 200000 tonnes per annum would be increased to 250000 tonnes per annum. Total capex for the plan is expected to be ~Rs 250 crore.




Outlook


We value the stock at 7.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 300 (earlier Rs 240). We maintaining BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Special Steel
first published: Jul 2, 2021 01:53 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.