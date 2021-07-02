Buy Vardhman Special Steel; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Special Steel

Vardhman Special Steel (VSSL) has recently been granted the environmental clearance (EC) for expansion of capacity at its existing plant in Ludhiana, to up to 280000 tonnes per annum of rolled production. The company applied for the said approval in CY19. With this approval, the path for enhancement of capacity has been cleared. To begin with, the current rolling capacity of 200000 tonnes per annum would be increased to 250000 tonnes per annum. Total capex for the plan is expected to be ~Rs 250 crore.



Outlook

We value the stock at 7.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 300 (earlier Rs 240). We maintaining BUY recommendation on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

