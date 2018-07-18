Buy V2 Retail, target Rs 475: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

After testing Rs 495 levels in the recent past, V2 Retail witnessed a profit booking decline from higher levels and it again retraced below its 200-days

exponential moving average on daily charts.

At the current juncture, the stock has formed a double bottom pattern on the daily charts around Rs 380 levels and bounced sharply thereon to regain above its short and long-term moving averages.

Additionally, the stock has also given a breakout above the falling trend line of the downward sloping channel on the daily interval charts. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 420-425 for the target of Rs 475 and a stop loss below Rs 390.

