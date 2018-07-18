App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V2 Retail, target Rs 475: Shitij Gandhi

The stock has also given a breakout above the falling trend line of the downward sloping channel on the daily interval charts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shitij Gandhi

After testing Rs 495 levels in the recent past, V2 Retail witnessed a profit booking decline from higher levels and it again retraced below its 200-days

exponential moving average on daily charts.

At the current juncture, the stock has formed a double bottom pattern on the daily charts around Rs 380 levels and bounced sharply thereon to regain above its short and long-term moving averages.

Additionally, the stock has also given a breakout above the falling trend line of the downward sloping channel on the daily interval charts. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 420-425 for the target of Rs 475 and a stop loss below Rs 390.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts onmoneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 01:35 pm

tags #Stocks Views

