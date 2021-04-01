English
Buy V-Mart; target of Rs 3500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on V-Mart has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated April 01, 2021.

April 01, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on V-Mart


V-Mart, having over the years built its fortress in non-tier I cities, is well poised to capture market share in the growing ~Rs 2.5 trillion value fashion industry. The company enjoys strong moats that would provide an edge over increasing competition in tier III-IV regions. We like V-Mart owing to its a) immaculate record of high revenue growth trajectory (revenue CAGR: 23% in FY13-20), b) higher cash conversion model (CFO/EBITDA: ~60%), c) stringent working capital cycle (average NWC days: 50), d) capital efficient business model RoCE: ~25%. The recent QIP worth Rs 375 crore would further strengthen balance sheet with proceeds being utilised in meeting long term supply chain infrastructure needs by setting up a new warehouse.


Outlook


We expect EBITDA margins to remain range bound at ~9% (pre-Ind-AS) as the company focuses on enhancing market share by passing on the benefits on margin. We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY recommendation and target price of Rs 3500 (20x FY23E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #V-Mart
first published: Apr 1, 2021 02:54 pm

