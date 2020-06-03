Buy V-MART; target of Rs 1800: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on V-MART

V-MART remains one of the most nimble retailers in our universe. Its strong value proposition, leaner balance sheet and better inventory fungibility vs peers, should help V-MART navigate the COVID-19 crisis better than peers. A fragmented landlord base could further help V-MART lower its fixed costs base, ergo, help restrict the COVID19-led damage to its P&L and balance sheet.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY RECO on the stock with a DCF-based TP of Rs. 1,800/sh implying 22x FY22 EV/EBITDA (FY22 EBITDA cut is 21%).







