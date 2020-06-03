App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-MART; target of Rs 1800: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on V-MART has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated June 02, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on V-MART


V-MART remains one of the most nimble retailers in our universe. Its strong value proposition, leaner balance sheet and better inventory fungibility vs peers, should help V-MART navigate the COVID-19 crisis better than peers. A fragmented landlord base could further help V-MART lower its fixed costs base, ergo, help restrict the COVID19-led damage to its P&L and balance sheet.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY RECO on the stock with a DCF-based TP of Rs. 1,800/sh implying 22x FY22 EV/EBITDA (FY22 EBITDA cut is 21%).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:14 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #V-Mart

