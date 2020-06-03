App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-Mart Retail; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on V-Mart Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated June 02, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on V-Mart Retail


V-Mart Retail (VMART) saw ~INR750m sales loss in 4QFY20, which led to an -18.6% drop in SSSG and revenue decline by 3% YoY (7% above estimate). On the other hand, EBITDA fell by 63%. Normalized QTD revenue growth up to 15th March’20 stood at 29%, SSSG 8%, and EBITDA growth 60%.  We cut our FY21/FY22 revenue estimates by 12%/14% and EBITDA estimates by 40%/15%, factoring the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. However, we maintain Buy given VMART’s attractive value proposition, comfortable liquidity position, and long runway for growth in tier II and III cities’ value retail format.



Outlook


We assign 23x EV/EBITDA, arriving at a TP of INR2000. VMART currently trades at FY21/FY22 EV/EBITDA of 42x/17x; we maintain Buy given its astute inventory management skills, expertise in affordable segments, and strong brand recall in regions of operation.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Read More
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:55 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #V-Mart Retail

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra likely to decline MCA’s request to increase number of flights: Report

Maharashtra likely to decline MCA’s request to increase number of flights: Report

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 3: Confirmed cases in Delhi cross 22,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 3: Confirmed cases in Delhi cross 22,000

Gold steady as equity rally offsets softer dollar

Gold steady as equity rally offsets softer dollar

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.