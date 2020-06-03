Buy V-Mart Retail; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on V-Mart Retail

V-Mart Retail (VMART) saw ~INR750m sales loss in 4QFY20, which led to an -18.6% drop in SSSG and revenue decline by 3% YoY (7% above estimate). On the other hand, EBITDA fell by 63%. Normalized QTD revenue growth up to 15th March’20 stood at 29%, SSSG 8%, and EBITDA growth 60%.  We cut our FY21/FY22 revenue estimates by 12%/14% and EBITDA estimates by 40%/15%, factoring the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. However, we maintain Buy given VMART’s attractive value proposition, comfortable liquidity position, and long runway for growth in tier II and III cities’ value retail format.

Outlook

We assign 23x EV/EBITDA, arriving at a TP of INR2000. VMART currently trades at FY21/FY22 EV/EBITDA of 42x/17x; we maintain Buy given its astute inventory management skills, expertise in affordable segments, and strong brand recall in regions of operation.







