Buy V.I.P. Industries; target of Rs 1014: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on V.I.P. Industries

Our FY23E-FY25EPS estimates are broadly intact as VIP’s results were in-line with our estimates with revenue of Rs5,264mn (PLe Rs5,285mn) and PAT margin of 8.4% (PLe 8.4%). We believe GM performance will be under radar in near term as benefits of RM stabilization and rising share of own manufacturing can get partially offset by slightly inferior product mix (share of mass brand aristocrat has risen to 38.2% in 3QFY23 versus 27.1% from pre-pandemic base). Nonetheless, we expect GM to improve and settle at 51.5%/53% in FY24E/FY25E respectively as 1) ocean freight has started stabilizing 2) reliance on China has come down (7% contribution in 9MFY23) 3) new launches are finding traction (Highlander/FIFA collection in SkyBags/SmartTech travel product etc) and 4) focus on premium brand Caprese (Manish Malhotra collection is launched with high price point) is on a rise.

Outlook

We expect sales/PAT CAGR of 13%/27% over FY23E-FY25E and retain BUY with a TP of Rs1,014 (45x Sep-24E EPS; no change in target multiple).

Broker Research