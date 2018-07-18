Buy V-Guard with a target of Rs 216: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, V-Guard Industries Ltd. (VGUARD) has taken a support at the lower end of the Wolfe wave pattern and turned upwards suggesting

bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, on the weekly chart, it has taken support at the 127% Fibonacci extension level. A sustained trade above Rs 196 will extend the rise to levels of 207- 216.

The RSI has also turned upwards after forming a positive reversal suggesting higher in the coming trading sessions. The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 191-195 for a target of Rs 207-216, keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 183.

