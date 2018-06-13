App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-Guard; target of Rs 253: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on V-Guard has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 253 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on V-Guard


V-Guard’s 4QFY18 like-like revenues grew by healthy 13/15% in 4QFY18/FY18 despite weak summer (exp. 15%). Weak summer also impacted slower gross margin expansion (174bps vs. 272bps exp.) coupled with higher than expected one-time ad expense (Rs 350mn). Adjusted EBITDA/APAT grew by 28/39%.  V-Guard continued to conquer newer regions, away from its fortress (south region) with non-south (39% of revenues) growth at 27% in 4QFY18, while south growth at a modest 5%. The growth was led by kitchen appliances, fans, switchgears, digital UPS and new launches (air coolers, modular switches and LED fans). Stabiliser (high margin) growth was muted during the quarter owing to weak air conditioner offtake.


Outlook


We foresee EPS CAGR of 38% over FY18-20E. We value V-Guard at 35x P/E on Mar-20EPS, with TP of Rs 253. We maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:06 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #V-Guard

