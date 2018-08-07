Buy V-Guard; target of Rs 246: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on V-Guard

V-Guard’s revenues grew by healthy 19% (exp. 16%) despite an erratic summer impacting its summer portfolio. Non-South market (44% mix) continued to blossom with 30% growth, while South grew by 12%. EBITDA/PAT grew by 42/48% (exp. 41/45%). V-Guards new product launches, rebranding exercise, distribution expansion (non-South) and favourable base have resulted in consistent double digit growth in the recent quarters.

Outlook

We foresee EPS CAGR of 30% over FY18-21E. We value V-Guard at 35x P/E on Jun-20EPS, with TP of Rs 246 (Rs 240 earlier). We maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.