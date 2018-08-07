App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-Guard; target of Rs 246: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on V-Guard has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 246 in its research report dated 01 Aug 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on V-Guard

V-Guard’s revenues grew by healthy 19% (exp. 16%) despite an erratic summer impacting  its  summer  portfolio.  Non-South market (44% mix) continued to blossom  with  30%  growth,  while  South  grew by 12%.  EBITDA/PAT grew by 42/48% (exp. 41/45%). V-Guards  new product launches, rebranding exercise, distribution expansion (non-South)  and  favourable  base have resulted in consistent double digit growth  in  the recent quarters.

Outlook

We  foresee  EPS  CAGR of 30% over FY18-21E. We value V-Guard at 35x P/E on Jun-20EPS, with TP of Rs 246 (Rs 240 earlier). We maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:17 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #V-Guard

