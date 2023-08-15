Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 352: LKP Research

Buy

V-Guard Industries Limited’s (VGRD) results were better than expected wherein revenue growth was broad based across the segments. Revenues grew 19.1% YoY and excluding Sunflame it grew 13.1%. On segmental basis continued traction seen across the Electronics segment reporting strong 20% YoY growth supported by Electricals (10% YoY) and Consumer Durables (10.6% YoY). Region wise, South grew 9.9% while Non-South saw growth of 16.7% YoY impacted by unfavorable weather conditions in the region and contributed 48.4% to total revenues (46.9% in Q1FY23). Non- South continues to gain scale across regions which has been the argument from some time. Gross margins improved to 32.5% vs 30% due to the impact of softening commodity prices has started to reflect in the gross margins, with gradual improvement expected over the last few quarters. It is expected to further improve and reflect in the coming quarters as well while margins improved 57bps to 8.6%. Margins are likely to improve as higher cost inventory largely liquidated while lower cost inventory to support margins and no further price hike is required. In the long run the management expects margins to improve over the next 3-5 years, led by a) rising share of own manufacturing to make V-guard products more competitive, and b) increasing premium mix. Profit after tax for the quarter was ₹642 mn, an increase of 20% on a Y-o-Y basis.



Outlook

We believe the company’s strong balance sheet, cash flows and reputed brand while management constant focus on 1) evolving category mix and product mix, 2) in house manufacturing from current 60% to 75% to improve the product offering supply chain and gross margins, 3) distribution enhancement in smaller town and rural along with increase in non-south region 4) Sunflame consolidation being streamlined and expansion in Southern markets where it is absent to offer significant growth potential provides positive outlook ahead. Hence, we maintain Buy on the stock with a price target of ₹352.

