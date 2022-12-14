English
    Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated December 13, 2022.

    Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries


    The combined kitchen appliances business would have revenues of ~Rs. 500 crore and will set the tone for V-Guard’s ambition to become a significant player in the domestic kitchen appliances industry. This would help V-Guard unlock synergy benefits in areas like geography, product portfolio and channels since Sunflame has strong presence in north and west through traditional channels, while V-Guard is pre-dominantly present in south region and is active on e-Commerce and modern trade platforms. The acquisition is reasonably priced at EV/Sales of ~1.9x. Although revenue accretive, the acquisition maybe earnings neutral/marginally dilutive for FY2024E (high interest cost, decline in other income due to lower cash). We expect revenues/PAT CAGR of ~19%/~23% over FY2022-FY2025E (not factoring in Sunflame acquisition).



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) with a revised PT of Rs. 320, as we are positive on its acquisition of Sunflame Enterprises and bullish on its organic growth prospects.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

