Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries

The combined kitchen appliances business would have revenues of ~Rs. 500 crore and will set the tone for V-Guard’s ambition to become a significant player in the domestic kitchen appliances industry. This would help V-Guard unlock synergy benefits in areas like geography, product portfolio and channels since Sunflame has strong presence in north and west through traditional channels, while V-Guard is pre-dominantly present in south region and is active on e-Commerce and modern trade platforms. The acquisition is reasonably priced at EV/Sales of ~1.9x. Although revenue accretive, the acquisition maybe earnings neutral/marginally dilutive for FY2024E (high interest cost, decline in other income due to lower cash). We expect revenues/PAT CAGR of ~19%/~23% over FY2022-FY2025E (not factoring in Sunflame acquisition).

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) with a revised PT of Rs. 320, as we are positive on its acquisition of Sunflame Enterprises and bullish on its organic growth prospects.

