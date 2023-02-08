Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) delivered muted Q3 particularly on the profitability front, owing to high-cost inventory, increased ad expenses, and weak demand in certain product categories. Management expects GPM/OPM to revert to pre-Covid levels in Q4FY2023/Q1FY2024, given cooling-off of commodity prices, onset of the summer season, increased in-house manufacturing, and depletion of high-cost inventory. Sunflame’s acquisition would help V-Guard unlock synergy benefits in areas such as geography, product portfolio, and channels since Sunflame has a strong presence in north and west through traditional channels, while V-Guard can cater to the southern region and is present on e-commerce/modern trade channels.

Outlook

We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 320, given increasing presence in non-south markets, entry into new product categories, Sunflame’s acquisition, and volume-driven growth across verticals.

Broker Research