 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Nov 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries

VGIL’s Q2 performance was below estimates on the profitability front mainly due to poor performance of the electricals segment. Consumer durables reported healthy growth and firm margin on a y-o-y basis. The company aims to scale up in-house manufacturing to enhance competitiveness and efficiency, which would lead to margin improvement. Manufacturing facilities for fans, inverters, and batteries are expected to come on board in the near future. The company expects GPM/OPM to revert to pre-Covid levels in Q4FY2023, given cooling-off of commodity prices, increased in-house manufacturing, and depletion of high-cost inventory.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on V-Guard Industries Limited’s (VGIL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 300, given increasing presence in non-South markets, entry into new product categories, and volume-driven growth across verticals.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

V-Guard Industries - 31-10-2022 - khan

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #V-Guard Industries
first published: Nov 1, 2022 05:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.