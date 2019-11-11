App
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-Guard Industries target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated November 07, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries


V-Guard posted strong net earnings growth of 50% y-o-y led by improvement in OPM (favorable commodity & currency, higher in house manufacturing and price hikes across products). V-Guard’s focus areas will be increasing non-South presence, expansion into adjacencies and improving efficiencies. A strong cash position may lead to inorganic expansion at favorable valuation considering weak environment.


Outlook


We retain Buy on V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) with revised PT of Rs. 285 factoring improvement in OPM, gradual recovery in consumer demand and favorable commodity prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 11, 2019 04:46 pm

