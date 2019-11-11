Buy V-Guard Industries target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated November 07, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries
V-Guard posted strong net earnings growth of 50% y-o-y led by improvement in OPM (favorable commodity & currency, higher in house manufacturing and price hikes across products). V-Guard’s focus areas will be increasing non-South presence, expansion into adjacencies and improving efficiencies. A strong cash position may lead to inorganic expansion at favorable valuation considering weak environment.
Outlook
We retain Buy on V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) with revised PT of Rs. 285 factoring improvement in OPM, gradual recovery in consumer demand and favorable commodity prices.
