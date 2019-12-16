Buy V-Guard Industries target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries

Weakness in the macro environment highlighted through decline in IIP, capital goods production and consumer durable production during August to October 2019 has put pressure on the valuation of the capital goods sector. V-Guard’s multi pronged strategy of increasing non-South presence, expansion into adjacencies and improving efficiencies to help achieve targeted revenue growth guidance for FY2020. A strong cash position may lead to inorganic expansion at favorable valuation considering weak environment.

Outlook

We retain Buy on V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 285 with a recent correction providing opportunity to invest factoring gradual recovery in macro environment and consumer demand.

