you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 280: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated July 25, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries


V-Guard posted strong net earnings growth led by higher revenue contribution of non-South region and benefitting from stable commodity and forex costs which led to improvement in OPM. V-Guard’s focus areas will be increasing non-South presence, expansion into adjacencies and improving efficiencies. Strong cash position may lead to inorganic expansion at favorable valuation considering weak environment. We expect revenue/operating profit/net profit to grow at 15.0%/25.7%/26.7% respectively during FY2019-FY2021E.


Outlook


We upgrade V-guard industries to Buy with revised PT of Rs. 280 increasing valuation multiple owing to presence of multiple growth levers.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #V-Guard Industries

