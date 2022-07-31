Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 280: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard’s standalone performance bettered estimates on sales fronts but missed our OPM and net profit estimates due to inventory loss of Rs 10 crore. All the three segments - Electronics, Electricals and Consumer Durables reported healthy growth led by sustained demand and low base. Management is optimistic about good demand given a wider product portfolio, expansion in national presence by adding dealers and investments in capacity augmentation (cables and fans). Company expects GPM/OPM to revert to pre covid levels in the medium term given resilient consumer demand in most of its product categories, cooling off of commodity prices and increase in in-house manufacturing in the medium to long-term.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on V-Guard Industries Ltd with an unchanged PT of Rs. 280 given encouraging business outlook coupled with strong balance sheet and improving working capital cycle.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

V-Guard Industries - 290722 - khan