    Buy V-Guard Industries: target of Rs 280: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries


    V-Guard Industries Ltd’s (VGIL’s) standalone performance bettered estimates on all fronts, with strong growth in the Electricals (~33%) and Consumer Durables (32%) segments. However, margins stayed stressed across segments owing to a steep rise in commodity cost. Management is optimistic about good demand given a wider product portfolio, expanded national presence and investments in capacity augmentation (cables and fans). Further, inventory levels and cash flows should normalize in near to medium term. Company expects OPM to improve and revert to ~10% levels given price hikes, resilient consumer demand, cooling off of commodity prices and increase in in-house manufacturing.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on VGIL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 280, given strong Q4 and promising long-term growth outlook.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #V-Guard Industries
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
