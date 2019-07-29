Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 261: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on V-Guard Industries

Net revenues grew by 10% (12% in FY19) vs. exp of 12%. Ex-wires revenues grew by 13-14%. South/non-south market grew by 7/14%. After an extended winter (soft 4Q) pick-up in summer led to robust growth in V-Guard’s categories (switchgear, fans and air coolers). Low channel inventory, provides good visibility for growth during off-season quarters. Wires segment (~30% revenue mix) declined as trade channels destocked prior to commodity led price cuts. We expect wires to recover over the next 2 quarters. Newer categories (KEA, switchgear, switches, air cooler etc.) continued to drive incremental growth for V-Guard. These categories (GM accretive) combined grew by 58% in FY19 (Rs 1.8bn vs. 1.1bn in FY18) driven by distribution expansion. We expect ~35% CAGR over FY19-22E (revenue mix to grow to 12% vs. 7% currently). GM expanded by 216bps to 32.6% (vs. exp of 61bps) owing to richer mix and ~2% price hike. We expect sharp recovery in gross margins by 160bps in FY20 led by favorable base, richer product mix and benign commodity inflation. Employee/other expenses grew by 21/13% resulting in 26% growth in adj. EBITDA (vs. exp of 16%) for one-time ad spends. Adj. EBITDAM expanded by 130bps to 10.2%.

Outlook

V-Guard’s 1Q performance was robust owing to benefits of a harsh summer and favorable base. Stabilizer biz (cash cow) fired led by >20% growth in RAC market. V-Guard is expected to regain lost ground in FY20 led by (1) Healthy growth of stabilizers, (2) Robust festive season performance (Kerala foods impacted last year), (3) Favorable base in the rest of FY20 (adj. EBITDA declined by 9%). We moderate our growth assumptions and hence cut EPS by 2% over FY20-21E. We value at 35x on Jun-21 EPS, arriving at a TP of Rs 261. Maintain BUY.

