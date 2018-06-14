Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 255: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard Industries (V-Guard) unveiled a new brand identity in Feb’18 reflecting its evolution into a “new-generation, technology-driven smart organisation with a pan-India presence”. Adjusted for spends on this initiative (INR 360mn in 4QFY18), its EBITDA/net income grew 23%/34% YoY. Revenue grew 13% YoY (like-to-like) during the quarter, led by digital UPS, fans, wires and switchgears, while stabilisers/water heaters posted weak growth on a strong base in 4QFY17.

Outlook

Management continues to guide for 15% sales growth in the medium term along with improved gross margins. We remain positive on stock and maintain BUY. Our TP is INR 255, implying 16% upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.