Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 255: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on V-Guard Industries


V-Guard Industries (V-Guard) unveiled a new brand identity in Feb’18 reflecting its evolution into a “new-generation, technology-driven smart organisation with a pan-India presence”. Adjusted for spends on this initiative (INR 360mn in 4QFY18), its EBITDA/net income grew 23%/34% YoY. Revenue grew 13% YoY (like-to-like) during the quarter, led by digital UPS, fans, wires and switchgears, while stabilisers/water heaters posted weak growth on a strong base in 4QFY17.


Outlook


Management continues to guide for 15% sales growth in the medium term along with improved gross margins. We remain positive on stock and maintain BUY. Our TP is INR 255, implying 16% upside.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 14, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #V-Guard Industries

