you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 244: Chola Securities

Chola Securities is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 244 in its research report dated 1 June 2018.

Chola Securities's research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard Industries (VGIL) was started in 1977 by Mr.Kochouseph Chittilappily to manufacture and market Voltage Stabilizers under the brand name VGuard. VGIL emerged as a leading player in the stabilizer segment and became a household brand. V-Guard began to aggressively diversify from 1992 and became a multi product company with presence in Stabilizers, Pumps, Cables, UPS, Water Heaters, Fans, Switch Gear, Induction Cookers and Mixer grinders.

Outlook

At CMP the stock trades at 41.9X & 33.9X FY19E & FY20E respectively. We are valuing the company 40XFY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 244 and upgrade the stock to BUY rating. Risks: Intensification of competition from both foreign and domestic players, and sharp increase in the raw material prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:04 pm

tags #Buy #Chola Securities #Recommendations #V-Guard Industries

