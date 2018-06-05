Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 244: Chola Securities

Chola Securities's research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard Industries (VGIL) was started in 1977 by Mr.Kochouseph Chittilappily to manufacture and market Voltage Stabilizers under the brand name VGuard. VGIL emerged as a leading player in the stabilizer segment and became a household brand. V-Guard began to aggressively diversify from 1992 and became a multi product company with presence in Stabilizers, Pumps, Cables, UPS, Water Heaters, Fans, Switch Gear, Induction Cookers and Mixer grinders.

Outlook

At CMP the stock trades at 41.9X & 33.9X FY19E & FY20E respectively. We are valuing the company 40XFY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 244 and upgrade the stock to BUY rating. Risks: Intensification of competition from both foreign and domestic players, and sharp increase in the raw material prices.

