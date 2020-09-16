172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-v-guard-industries-target-of-rs-211-sharekhan-5847841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 211: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 211 in its research report dated September 15, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on V-Guard Industries


We have introduced FY2023E earnings. Market demand at 80-85% of normal in August-September, while factories are currently operating at 70-80%. The company is set to increase inventory to cater to demand surge in the festive season. Launch of e-commerce exclusive products. Expect scale up in appliance revenue with key role played by the e-commerce segment. Targeting acquisitions with appetite for Rs. 500 crore-600 crore acquisition size to build scale in allied products. We expect organised players such as itself to benefit in the current tough environment.


Outlook


We retain Buy on V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) with a revised PT of Rs. 211, considering its reasonable valuations and improving business operations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #V-Guard Industries

