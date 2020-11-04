Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on V-Guard Industries

V-Guard saw a sharp demand recovery in Q2FY21 QoQ and managed to report revenues in line with base quarter of Q2FY20. The non-south regions (~39% of topline) revenue increased 4% YoY led by strong demand recovery in the north and western markets. However, southern region (~61% of topline) witnessed a revenue decline of 3% YoY mainly due to intermittent lockdown in Kerala (~22% of total topline). While the company witnessed a strong demand recovery, supply was impacted due to plant shutdown in Sikkim and low plant utilisation of key vendors amid covid-19 related lockdowns. On the profitability front, the EBITDA margin saw a sharp recovery from 2.2% in Q1FY21 to 12% led by better gross margin and savings in other costs. On a YoY basis, adjusting for one-offs relating to ESOP write-back (of ~Rs 10 crore) on base, underlying EBITDA for Q2FY21 would have been up 6% YoY. On bottomline front, higher effective tax rate (due to lower profit contribution from Sikkim plant in H1) dragged PAT by ~13% YoY at Rs 50 crore. On the balance sheet side, cash flows remain strong and prudent working capital management has resulted in over Rs 300 crore of cash generation in H1FY21. We revise our FY21E, FY22E earnings estimates upward marginally.

Outlook

We believe H2FY21 will be strong for V-Guard supported by normalisation of supplies and building of inventory (inventory is lower by 10-15 days vs. normal) due to festive demand and upcoming season. Further, the balance sheet quality has remained healthy with net cash position increasing to ~ Rs 453 crore as on September 2020 vs. Rs 289 crore in March 2020. We model revenue, earning CAGR of 10%, 13%, respectively, supported by better margin. We reiterate BUY rating and maintain our target price at Rs 210.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.