Buy UTI Asset Management Company; target of Rs 900: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UTI Asset Management Company

We raise multiple of UTIAMC from 14x to 17.4x as we increase core earnings for FY24/25E by 8.3%/5.0% given (1) rise in overall and equity AuM growth for FY24E by 7.7%/4.5%, in-line with industry and (2) earnings impact of fresh TER guidelines could be minimal. UTIAMC saw a good quarter, due to core earnings beat of 24%. Operating yields came in 4bps higher at 17bps since revenue was 6.8% ahead of PLe, while opex was largely in-line. Calc. equity yields improved by 3bps QoQ leading to 6.8% growth in MF fees to Rs2.2bn. Yield contraction in FY24/25E (3bps) could be lesser than FY23 (5bps) as lower yielding AuM now makes up for 80% of equity AuM.

Outlook

Valuation is at 15x on FY25E core EPS suggesting a 26% discount to Nippon which may persist unless excess cash is distributed to investors; which can be a key lever for stock to re-rate. We raise our TP from Rs770 to Rs900. Retain ‘BUY’.

