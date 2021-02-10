MARKET NEWS

Buy UTI Asset Management Company; target of Rs 650: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on UTI Asset Management Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on UTI Asset Management Company


While UTIAM’s equity performance and market share have improved, high staff costs continue to pose a significant challenge to core profitability. We do expect employee costs reduction (to 20.2bps of AAUM in FY23E vs. 25.8bps in FY21E) as a result of natural retirements. AUM growth and cost rationalisation are expected to drive near term performance and we expect the company to deliver an FY21-23E revenue/NOPLAT CAGR of 10.3/32.5%.


Outlook


We retain a BUY with a DCF-derived target price of Rs 650 (10% execution discount to DCF), valuing the stock at 27.5x Sep-22E NOPLAT + Sep-21E cash and investments. The stock is currently trading at FY22E/23E EV/NOPLAT of 18.1/14.0 and P/E of 20.0/17.1x.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #UTI Asset Management Company
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:50 pm

