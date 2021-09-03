MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 87.20 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar declined by 0.26% amid a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and decline in US treasury yields.

September 03, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar declined by 0.26% amid a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and decline in US treasury yields. Market sentiments improved after US jobless claims fell to a new pandemic low signalling strength in the labour market • Rupee future maturing on September 28 appreciated by 0.09% in yesterday’s trading session on weakness in dollar, positive domestic markets and consistent FII inflows. However, sharp gains were prevented on a surge in crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to gain strength on weakness in the dollar, rise in risk appetite in global markets and persistent FII inflows. However, sharp gains may be prevented on a surge in crude oil prices and concern over uptick in daily Covid-19 cases in India. Further, traders will remain vigilant ahead of jobs data from the US for insight into the possible path of US Fed monetary policy. US$INR (September) is likely to trade between 73.10 and 73.40.

Intra-day strategy 

EURINR September futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy EURINR in the range of 86.90-86.93Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 87.20Stop Loss: 86.78
 Support: 86.78/86.65Resistance: 87.20/87.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

first published: Sep 3, 2021 08:36 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

