Buy USDINR; target of: 87.20 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar declined by 0.26% amid a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and decline in US treasury yields. Market sentiments improved after US jobless claims fell to a new pandemic low signalling strength in the labour market • Rupee future maturing on September 28 appreciated by 0.09% in yesterday’s trading session on weakness in dollar, positive domestic markets and consistent FII inflows. However, sharp gains were prevented on a surge in crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to gain strength on weakness in the dollar, rise in risk appetite in global markets and persistent FII inflows. However, sharp gains may be prevented on a surge in crude oil prices and concern over uptick in daily Covid-19 cases in India. Further, traders will remain vigilant ahead of jobs data from the US for insight into the possible path of US Fed monetary policy. US$INR (September) is likely to trade between 73.10 and 73.40.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy EURINR in the range of 86.90-86.93 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 87.20 Stop Loss: 86.78 Support: 86.78/86.65 Resistance: 87.20/87.30

