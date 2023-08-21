Buy USDINR; target of : 83.35 : August 21, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

Rupee appreciated marginally on Friday amid softness in US treasury yields and some ease in dollar. Meanwhile, sharp gains were prevented on risk aversion in the global markets and elevated crude oil prices • Rupee is likely to depreciate today amid firm dollar and rise in US treasury yields. Further, rupee may weaken on pessimistic global market sentiments and higher crude oil prices. Market sentiments are hurt as China delivered a smaller cut to lending rates than market expectations. It trimmed 1 year lending rate by 10bps and left its 5 year rate unchanged. USDINR is likely to move north towards 83.30 levels as long as it stays above 83.00 levels.

