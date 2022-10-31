 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy USDINR; target of : 82.85 : ICICI Direct

Oct 31, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

ICICI Direct, Rupee future maturing on November 28 traded flat on Friday despite an uptick in domestic equity markets.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee future maturing on November 28 traded flat on Friday despite an uptick in domestic equity markets. Further, a drop in crude oil prices supported the rupee • The US dollar appreciated on Friday amid stronger than expected personal spending data from the US. Personal spending in the US increased 0.6% month-over-month in September 2022, the same as an upwardly revised 0.6% rise in August and beating market forecasts of a 0.4% rise.

first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:26 am
