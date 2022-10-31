English
    Buy USDINR; target of : 82.85 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Rupee future maturing on November 28 traded flat on Friday despite an uptick in domestic equity markets.

    October 31, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
    Representational image: Shutterstock

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


    Rupee future maturing on November 28 traded flat on Friday despite an uptick in domestic equity markets. Further, a drop in crude oil prices supported the rupee • The US dollar appreciated on Friday amid stronger than expected personal spending data from the US. Personal spending in the US increased 0.6% month-over-month in September 2022, the same as an upwardly revised 0.6% rise in August and beating market forecasts of a 0.4% rise.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

