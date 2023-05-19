English
    Buy USDINR; target of : 82.84 : May 19, 2023: ICICI Direct

    May 19, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar gained more than 0.50% on Thursday as strong economic number further pared back bets on easing by Federal reserve. In addition to that, optimism about a US debt ceiling deal to avert US default has further strengthened the dollar. Moreover, hawkish comments from Fed officials to keep rates higher for longer has supported the dollar to rise back towards its two-month high at 103.60 • Rupee future maturing on May 29 depreciated by 0.23% on Wednesday amid strong dollar • The rupee is likely to continue its weakness amid firm dollar. Dollar is gaining strength as solid economic data from US and hawkish comments from Fed officials have trimmed the bets on easing by Fed. Additionally, investor will remain cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powel’s speech to get hints on the future rate trajectory. For the day, US$INR is expected to rise towards 82.80 as long as it holds above 82.55.

    Intra-day strategy

    USDINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Buy US$INR in the range of 82.63-82.64
    Target:82.84Stop Loss: 82.50
    Support: 82.60/82.50Resistance: 82.80/82.92
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

