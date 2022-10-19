Buy USDINR; target of : 82.60 : ICICI Direct

Representational image: Shutterstock

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee future maturing on October 27 traded flat yesterday after touching 82.09 despite a sharp rise in domestic equity markets. Further, a continuous drop in crude oil prices supported the rupee • The US dollar traded flat on Tuesday despite stronger-than-expected economic data from the US. Industrial production in the US increased 0.40% in September 2022, more than expectation of 0.10% rise.

